Govt monitoring increase in prices for some vegetables

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is monitoring the increase in the cost of vegetables across the country. Several consumers have complained of an almost 100% increase in the cost of most vegetables at both markets and supermarkets over the last three weeks. The notable price hikes were also widely reported in the media.

Research conducted by the Department of Commerce, within the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, confirmed the price increases.

These increases were attributed mainly to heavy rainfall, which affected the production of cash crops in Regions 3, 5, and 6. However, some prices have started declining over the last few days and the Ministry expects this trend to continue as the situation stabilises.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, says the Ministry will continue to work with other ministries and agencies to provide the necessary support and relief to farmers.

Minister Walrond added that the government understands the negative financial impact the sharp increase in prices of these staple items can have on the Guyanese consumer, as well as the tourism and hospitality sector. She stressed that the government is monitoring the situation closely in a bid to determine any necessary intervention.