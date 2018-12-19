Govt congratulates IPL-bound trio

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones has sent congratulatory remarks to Guyanese and West Indian players Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Keemo Paul, who have been selected to be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Hetmyer was selected by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Rutherford and Paul were selected by Delhi Capitals in Tuesday’s auction held in Jaipur, India.

The Director of Sport also congratulated the three other West Indian players who were selected – Carlos Brathwaite (Barbados); Nicholas Pooran (Trinidad and Tobago) and Oshane Thomas (Jamaica).

According to the release, Jones said, “All of Guyana looks forward to exciting performances from our trio in the marquee tournament, and we will be all glued to the broadcast as we follow their exploits.

“We are assured that they will each represent our proud nation of world-class cricketing pedigree and the Golden Arrowhead with dignity and pride.”

Other West Indian players who were retained for IPL 2019 are Dwayne Bravo (Trinidad and Tobago) –Chennai Super Kings; Chris Gayle (Jamaica) – Kings XI Punjab; Andre Russell (Jamaica) – Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunil Narine (Trinidad and Tobago) – Kolkata Knight Riders.