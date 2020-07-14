Gold miner stabbed to death

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Teo ‘Max’ James, a 30-year-old gold miner of West La Penitence Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 19:40hrs at a camp along the Cuyuni River.

James was found with multiple suspected stab wounds about his body; he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Bartica Regional Hospital.

The suspect, identified as “Tallman”, is being sought.

According to the police, both the victim and suspect were sharing a relationship with the same woman.