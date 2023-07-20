“Goadie Man” sentenced to 10 years for killing mother of 5

A North Ruimveldt, Georgetown man who killed a woman after she refused to let him hold her hand was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail, less time served.

The custodial sentence was imposed on Raymond O’selmo, called “Goadie Man”, 53, a former pork-knocker, by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry at the High Court in Demerara.

Initially indicted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the February 27, 2019 murder of 34-year-old mother of five, Nadina Kalamadeen, O’Selmon threw himself at the mercy of the court by pleading guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

The woman was stabbed several times in her back by O’Selmo while walking along Second Street, North Sophia, Greater Georgetown. According to reports, he became obsessed with the woman despite her rejecting his amorous pleas to be in a relationship with her.

After the woman refused to accept his advances, he reportedly whipped out a knife and dealt her several stabs to the back. The injured woman was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

O’Selmo attempted to escape after savagely stabbing the woman but was swiftly apprehended by public-spirited citizens who dealt him a sound thrashing.

At O’Selmo’s sentencing hearing on Thursday, his lawyer Teriq Mohammed pleaded for a light punishment for his client. He pointed out that even though his client was intoxicated when he stabbed the woman which could have led to him not being the master of his mind, he has accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty at first instance.

In this regard, counsel submitted, “He didn’t waste the court’s time. He has given up the opportunity for him to go through a trial…” He said that his client took this course of action after he perused the depositions with him.

Although the confessed killer is of a mature age, his lawyer contended that he can still be rehabilitated and integrated into society.

“Sorry for whatever took place between me and Nadina. I can’t remember what happened between me and her,” a soft-spoken O’Selmo said in his address to the court.

The killer told the court that he would normally give Kalamadeen, whenever she asked for money to buy lunch for her children.

For his part, State Prosecutor Mikel Puran said that the defenceless woman was stabbed six times about her body, including to her armpit and chest.

While alluding to the prevalence of violence against women in Guyana, the Prosecutor noted that Kalamadeen’s death is an unjustifiable loss of life.

On this note, he asked the Judge to impose a punishment that is proportionate to the seriousness of the offence and one which would serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

The presiding Judge, in her sentencing remarks, quoted from O’Selmo’s caution statement. “Nadina got me vex because she didn’t want to hold me hand. I chopped her in the face with a knife and jook her up. I didn’t know what got into me to stab her. I’m sorry.”

With regards to O’Selmo’s previous convictions for two serious offences, it was disclosed that he was jailed for 15 years in 1990 for sexually penetrating a 12-year-old girl.

More than a decade later in 2011, he was fined for discharging a loaded firearm.

Prosecutor Pooran asked the court to consider the man’s prior antecedents when passing sentence. But the Judge said that these past convictions are spent and will be disregarded.

In arriving at a fitting sentence, the Judge, inter alia, took into consideration the psychological effects Kamaladeen’s passing has had on her family, especially her mother and children.

She pointed out that O’Selmo was an adult when he committed the crime and ought to have known the consequences of his actions. According to her, the killer lived a crime-free life after his convictions were spent and appeared “genuinely remorseful” for taking the woman’s life.

The Judge also considered a prison report in his favour which stated that he never violated any prison rules. With regard to mitigating factors, she highlighted the convict’s background circumstances, stating that he lacked parental figures while growing up.

In the end, O’Selmo was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison and was credited for the time he spent in pre-trial detention. The Prison Director has to ensure that this offender is exposed to rehabilitation programmes during his incarceration, the court ordered.

After the Judge handed down the sentence, a seemingly elated O’Selmo exclaimed: “Thank you very much, ma’am! May the good Lord bless you.”

