“Give us an opportunity to serve!” says PPP MP to Lindeners

Opposition Member of Parliament, Bishop Juan Edghill on Tuesday evening appealed to Lindeners, who are traditionally supporters of the incumbent People’s National Congress (PNC) party, to give the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) an opportunity to serve them.

Speaking to a large gathering at Mackenzie, Edghill presented the candidates of his Party vying in the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE), scheduled for November 12.

According to the former junior Minister of Finance, the PPP/C candidates vying in Linden’s eight constituencies are there with the hope of serving the people of Linden.

Edghill reminded the Lindeners that the PNC has been serving them for some 52 years and continues to fail them.

“The reason why we are here is because we have been working but we now have to step it up that’s why we are here. The PPP cannot be blamed for Linden’s problems because Linden has been under the rule of the PNC for 52 years. Give us an opportunity to serve!, I can promise you that, the mandate of the party is that all of our Councillors must look after the interest of the people who have elected them” Edghill said to the crowd which erupted into loud cheers.

The MP cautioned the people against taking the election to be held on November 12 lightly and further urged them to elect people that are willing to work on the development of Linden.

According to Edghill, if elected, PPP/C Councillors will not be allowed to do their own thing but will all have a mandate to follow.

“These elections must not be treated lightly … We are an old embracing Party and I want to show you, should any of these people win their constituency, or any of them become Councillors, none of them will be allowed to do their own thing, I can promise you that, the mandate of the party is that all of our Councillors must look after the interest of the people who have elected them… The advice that they need we will give them, we will teach them what they need to know… they will be doing something for the benefit of Linden.” Edghill promised.

The MP further noted that the candidates who offered themselves to serve the people of Linden are all fielded and as such encouraged Lindeners to put the X next to the cup come elections day.

Finally, Edghill said “we have to be careful of this divide and rule tactic of the PNC…now is not the time to get buyout, now is the time for us to soldier on because there is a cause ahead of us to ensure that Guyana is brought back to a path of prosperity”.

Following Edghill’s remarks, General Secretary of the PPP/C , Dr Bharrat Jagdeo welcomed the Lindeners to his Party, as he reiterated the basis of its establishment by founder-Leader Dr Cheddi Jagan.

“We welcome everyone… Who you voted for in the past doesn’t matter. We work for Guyana, we work for all of our people…Every single person, regardless of your race, your religion, your gender, your class, you’re welcomed to the People’s Progressive Party, now as it was then. Because we were established for a cause. And the cause was one of justice and dignity for all of our people,” he said.

Jagdeo restated that voting at the LGE will be the first vote towards the Party being successful in its campaign for General Elections come 2020.

