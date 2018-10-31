Citizens urged to get on board and help promote Guyana’s unique tourism products

As activities for Tourism Awareness Month (2018) kick off, Guyanese are being urged to actively participate in the promotion of the nation’s local products and to help raise awareness of the country’s unique tourism industry in general.

As has become customary, the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) have partnered to increase awareness and promote Guyana as a unique tourism destination.

This annual hallmark event was launched earlier today (Wednesday), at the Duke Lodge, Kingston, Georgetown, under the theme: “Promoting Sustainability and Celebrating Diversity.”

According to Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin, Guyanese must first learn to appreciate the country and what it has to offer before they can properly sell the destination.

GTA’s Director, Brian Mullis echoed similar statements saying that the Authority has its focus on the growing social and economic benefits.

Moreover, Mulis noted that everyday should be geared towards promoting Guyana and everyone should be ambassadors of the country’s rich tourism products.

Meanwhile, President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Mitra Ramkumar urged all Guyanese to participate in these events as they will go a long way in helping the country’s growing tourism sector.

As usual, the activities in observation of this month include; the Rockstone Fish Festival, Guyana Restaurant Week, the Explore Guyana Magazine launch, the South Rupununi Safari, among numerous training initiatives and talk shows aimed at promoting and celebrating Guyana.