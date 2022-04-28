Girl, 9, struck down by taxi whilst on pedestrian crossing

A nine-year-old female student of the Tain Primary School, Corentyne, Berbice was last evening struck down by a hire car whilst she was on the pedestrian crossing along the Miss Phoebe Public Road, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The incident occurred at around 18:15h and involved motorcar HD 848 driven by a 54-year-old man of Lancaster Village and motorcar PWW 5659 driven by a 22-year-old resident of Corriverton.

Reports are that the hire car was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Miss Phoebe Public Road, ahead of the private motorcar, when the schoolgirl proceeded to cross the road from north to south.

However, the taxi failed to stop and, as such, collided with the nine-year-old. Immediately thereafter, motorcar PWW 5659 crashed into the rear of the hire car.

The schoolgirl received minor injuries about her body and was picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was kept overnight for observation. She was discharged this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.