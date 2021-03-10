Giftland bar managers charged with breach of COVID-19 regulations

Three managers of bars attached to the Giftland Mall were on Tuesday charged for breaching the national COVID-19 regulations.

Those charged are the Manager of the Strip Bar, Jamaal Jahurali; Manager of Level Sports Bar, Rico Vanderyar; and Manager of the Boardroom Bar, Amir Khan.

The trio was arrested on March 6, 2021 for breach of restrictions on social activities in contravention of No.2 (1)(i)Restrictions Contrary to Section 2(1)(a) of the COVID-19 19 Emergency Measure and (No.2) No53/2020 contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance Act Chapter 145.

They before Magistrate Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Jamaal Jahurali and Amir Khan pleaded guilty and were fined $16,500 on each charge.

On the other hand, Rico Vanderyar pleaded not guilty and was placed on $20,000 bail. He is set to return to court on March 26, 2021.

Giftland Mall owner Roy Beepat has claimed that ranks of the Guyana Police Force are demonstrating favouritism in the enforcement of the Covid-19 protocols – an allegation which the organisation has denied.