General Elections set for August 10th in Trinidad and Tobago

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley, has announced that general election will be held on August 10th.

After announcing that he had advised the President to dissolve Parliament as of midnight Friday, Dr Rowley said nomination day would be July 17.

This gives political parties in the twin-island republic 38 days for campaigning.

Meanwhile, General Elections in Suriname were held on May 25 and a new governance structure is already in place.

The country’s President Desi Bouterse had conceded defeat for the sake of allowing his country to move forward, but it is the opposite for his counterpart in Guyana.

President David Granger has tightened his grip on power even though the results of a national recount have confirmed that his ruling party was massively defeated by over 15,000 votes.

It is now close to four months since the electorate in Guyana voted but the results are yet to be declared even though they are widely known and certified by all stakeholders, including the parties themselves and local and international observers.

The national recount results, which constitute data generated from the 2,339 Statements of Recount (SORs), show that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) won the March 2 General Election with 233,336 votes cast in its favour.