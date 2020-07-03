UN urges all to refrain from acts, remarks that could incite racial hostility

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Mikiko Tanaka, has urged all stakeholders to work towards ensuring that there is peace and stability in the country as the nation awaits a decision of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) which could pave the way for a declaration of results of the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

“As the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice is awaited, we call on all political leaders and their supporters to remain patient and refrain from acts and remarks that could incite hostility or violence.

“I would like to reiterate the United Nations’ commitment to continue to support the people of Guyana,” the UN Resident Representative said in a short statement today.