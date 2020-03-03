‘GECOM’s desire is to have final results in the earliest possible time’ – Lowenfield

Following Monday’s polling, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is expected to have results from the Returning Officers (ROs) of votes in each of the 10 administrative regions in Guyana by midday today.

GECOM has said that processing of Statement of Polls (SOPs) commenced around 2:30am at its command center in Georgetown.

The commission has since advised that a media conference would be held sometime between 11am and 1pm. GECOM believes there would be substantial information to present at that time.

Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, at a press conference last evening had said he will not commit to a specific date and time as to when the final results will be given.

“…It is the Commission’s desire to have final declaration of results in the earliest possible time… [But] as the process moves, I’m strongly assuming by [today] midday all the ROs would have had their declarations in the respective districts,” he stated.

The CEO explained at the time that counting was taking place at various Polling Stations and ROs were expected to start declaring results from their districts (Regions) by 22:00h.

Ballots have to be counted at each Polling Station after which the Statements of Poll are posted outside the Polling Stations by the Presiding Officers. Those statements from each Polling Station will then be uplifted by the Deputy RO and taken to or forwarded to the RO.

The Returning Officer (RO), after posting the final results of his district, will then pass the statements on to the CEO.