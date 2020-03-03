Teen killed after defending mom from cutlass, knife-wielding relative

An 18-year-old labourer was stabbed to death while trying to protect his mother from a cutlass and knife-wielding relative at his Clyde Roopchand Drive, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on Sunday night.

Dead is Daniel Akeem Amore, 18, of Section 20 A Friendship, Buxton, ECD.

Reports are that at about 21:30h on Sunday, two brothers were imbibing when an argument ensued and quickly turned physical. Amore’s mother, Mellisia Garraway, who is married to one of the brothers, intervened and attempted to bring peace between the duo.

However, another brother of Garraway’s husband, identified as the 25-year-old alleged murderer of Amore, entered the yard after hearing about the commotion and a second confrontation began.

The suspect had a heated row with Garraway’s husband and then left their residence. This publication was told that shortly after, the 25-year-old returned armed with a cutlass and a knife, and proceeded to use his cutlass to deal Garraway several lashes.

This prompted the woman to once again intervene as she attempted to prevent her younger brother-in-law from inflicting more wounds on her husband but the suspect then turned his attention to her and used his weapons to injure the fingers on Garraway’s left hand.

The teen rushed to his mother’s aid and confronted the suspect, who dropped the cutlass in their yard and exited the residence.

Amore then pursued the 25-year-old and eventually apprehended him.

However, his step-uncle allegedly used the knife he still had in his possession to stab Amore to his chest and make good his escape on foot.

The bleeding teenager was picked up by his relatives and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are presently on the hunt for the 25-year-old murder suspect.