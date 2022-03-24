GECOM warns of imposters; says it is not visiting homes to conduct registration

See full statement from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM):

24 March 2022, GEORGETOWN – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is in receipt of a report that persons have been visiting homes seeking information on the pretext of being employees of this Commission.

In this regard it is imperative that we make it abundantly clear that GECOM is not currently engaged in any such exercise, nor has the Commission authorized anyone – employee or otherwise – to collect information from any person for any reason whatsoever through house -to-house visits.

GECOM takes this opportunity to state categorically that, as an integral component of the ongoing registration exercise, Registration Staff and Scrutineers are required to visit the given residential addresses of applicants for registration to verify that the concerned persons actually live at the addresses they would have provided. Such visits are made only after agreement between the applicant and the concerned GECOM staff would have agreed on a date and time.

GECOM Staff and Scrutineers are required to display their respective identification and accreditation badges throughout all such visits. Accordingly, the general public is hereby cautioned not to recognize any person(s) without GECOM identification as being representatives of this Commission.

In view of the foregoing, citizens are urged to be extremely cautious and not to provide any information to those persons purporting to be GECOM representatives, as their motive is unknown. Persons are asked to contact GECOM on telephone numbers 223-9653, 225-5808, or 225-5868 to report or clarify any concerns.