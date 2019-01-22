GECOM to hold special meeting on Elections readiness as Chair resumes

A decision has been taken for a special meeting to be held on Thursday, January 24, where matters pertaining to the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM’s) readiness for General and Regional Elections will be discussed.

This decision came out of a meeting on Tuesday of the Commission, convened by Chairman retired Justice James Patterson.

According to commissioners Robeson Benn and Sase Gunraj, a report is expected to be prepared and submitted by GECOM’s technical staff, detailing the entity’s readiness.

The commission, however, is divided on the necessity of House to House registration. An exercise that could possibly delay elections.

Commissioner Been had noted that electoral issues were completely absent from the agenda of the meeting today.