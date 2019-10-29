GECOM records over 17,000 transactions so far during Claims and Objections

With just a few days remaining until the Claims and Objections Period ends, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has recorded 17,243 total transactions to date.

Of that number, there were 3,924 new registrants, 9,516 transfers, 1,672 changes/corrections, 1,627 replacements, 472 photo retake, and 32 objections.

The list of those registered during the now scrapped house-to-house registration process is being displayed for public scrutiny and for persons to verify their information.

If there are changes to their information, persons are urged to visit the GECOM office in their area to update accordingly. According to GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), this would apply only to voters – i.e. persons aged 18 and older by December 31, 2019.

She explained that the house-to-house registration list is published in two parts: Category A and B. The Category A are those under the age of 18. Only the Category B can make claims now.

The Claims and Objections activity began on October 1.