GECOM must make final declaration based solely on recount results – Int’l Center for Democracy

The International Center for Democracy (ICD) on Monday said it expects that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), will make its final declaration of the March 2 General and Regional Elections, based solely on the final tabulation from the recount of the ballots, and to do so objectively without any bias and / or influence by any political party and or individuals.

Following is a full statement from the ICD

The International Center for Democracy (ICD) would like to commend all political parties that have participated in the national recount of the ballots from the General and Regional Elections that was held on March 2, 2020.

The ICD would also like to acknowledge and thank the CARICOM team, International and Local Observers and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) staff for their dedication and commitment during the recount process and most importantly ensuring that the recount was done in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Based on the preliminary recount tabulation reports from the Arthur Cheung Convention Center (ACCC) the PPP/C is projected to win. The nation awaits the final declaration of the recount from GECOM. The ICD expects GECOM to make their final declaration base solely on the final tabulation from the recount of the ballots and to do so objectively without any bias and / or influence by any political party and or individuals.

The ICD strongly encourages all competing political parties to fully accept the final declaration of the General and Regional Elections from the recount of the ballots. The will and rights of all Guyanese regardless of race, religion, political affiliation and / or belief must be respected. The ICD joins the ABCE countries, CARICOM, International and Local Observer Groups and the rest of the world in supporting a smooth transition to the next democratically elected President and Government of Guyana.