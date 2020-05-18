GECOM gets ‘approval’ for two more workstations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been given ‘approval’ by the National COVID-19 Taskforce to establish two more workstations and they are expected to become operational with effect from tomorrow (Tuesday).

This was confirmed moments ago by Commissioner at GECOM, Sase Gunraj, via a Facebook post.

The recount exercise is underway at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC).

Several party leaders had expressed the view that the recount process would need to pick up pace very soon in order to meet the proposed 25-day timeline.

At present there are ten workstations operating; the additional two would mean the number has increased to twelve. This, however, is still far below what the various stakeholders had called for in order to speed up the process.

The PPP had stated that there was need for at least ten more; while GECOM had asked the Taskforce to give approval for an additional six.

At the end of day 12 of the recount, a total of 588 ballot boxes were counted so far.