GECOM Chair issues warning over ‘fake letter’; urges persons to desist from such unlawful, mischievous actions

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh has warned of a fake letter, purportedly signed by her, being circulated on social media.

In a statement, to the Media, the Commission’s Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward said that Justice Singh has noted with much concern the contents of a letter purportedly signed by her and sent to the Commissioner of Police; under the caption “Withdrawal of Fake Letter Dated May 22, 2020.”

Ward noted that the document which is being circulated on social media is bogus and tantamount to forgery since the use of the Chairperson’s letterhead, signature and office stamp is being used. She noted that this may have been copied from another letter and used by the author of the fake letter.

“The fake letter appears to be designed to create misinformation, mischief and cause confusion in an already politically charged environment. The Chairperson is therefore urging persons to be tolerant in the tensed atmosphere and desist from such unlawful and mischievous actions,” the statement noted.