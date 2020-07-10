GECOM Chair exposes plot to “create mischief” with alleged tape

…says no point in manipulating certified recount numbers

See full statement from GECOM Chairwoman, Justice Claudette Singh

It has been brought to my attention that there is in circulation a purported

recorded conversation between myself and GECOM’s Information Technology Manager, Mr. Aneal Giddings along with several allegations of a plan to manipulate systems to ensure a certain party is declared the winner of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

In this regard, I wish to emphatically state that I do not have knowledge of any such conversation nor am I involved in any plot to ensure any particular party is declared the winner of the 2020 elections. There has been a transparent process to count the votes and the legal process has taken its course. There is absolutely no need for manipulation.

The circulation of such recording and peddling of those allegations are designed to create mischief in an already tensed and charged political environment. Those responsible for such unlawful actions are urged to desist from doing so immediately to ensure an environment of trust, peace and stability.