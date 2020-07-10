ND&S Furniture Store fire was purposely set – Fire Chief

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) has confirmed that the fire which destroyed the ND&S furniture store located at Lot 40 B and C Gap Road, La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on June 26 was purposely set.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle during a telephone interview with this publication on Thursday stated that based on investigations, the fire is now being treated as arson.

He added that during the probe, there were “things” that were found in the factory that left investigators to conclude that the fire was arson in nature.

It was reported that the fire erupted at about 11:00h on the day in question, and quickly razed the three-storey building which housed the furniture store, the factory, and a living quarter for the owner.

The GFS was immediately called to the scene and deployed its resources to tackle the blaze. Firefighters managed to save only part of the lower flat of the building since the raging fire quickly demolished the factory and upper apartment of the three-storey building.

Meanwhile, adjacent buildings in close proximity were spared; they suffered significant water, heat, and smoke damages.