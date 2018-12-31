GDF rank stabbed to death during row over payment for Guinness

A Lieutenant attached to the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) was on Sunday evening stabbed to death during row over the payment for Guinness at a popular drinking bar in Philippe Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 26-year-old Mark Begot of Lot 21 Philippe Village, Berbice.

Based on information received, the now dead man was sipping on a bottle of Guinness with a friend at the bar when the suspect walked in.

Begot’s friend reportedly asked the suspect to purchase two bottles of Guinness for him and Begot and he did.

After a while Begot left the bar but upon his return, he ordered another three bottles of Guinness but the suspect refused when he was offered a bottle.

Instead, he walked up to the counter and paid for the three bottles he had ordered and not the additional three that Begot had taken. His refusal to pay resulted in an argument between him and Begot. This quickly escalated into a scuffle.

However, persons in bar intervened and part the men.

It was this time, the suspect whipped out a knife and in retaliation, Begot collected a stool and attempted to hit the knife out of the suspect’s hand but instead he was stabbed to the chest.

The injured soldier collapsed and was picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed.

The suspect who reportedly hails from Black Bush Polder has since gone into hiding but the Police have launched a manhunt for him.