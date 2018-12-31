$35M Family Fun Park opens in Canje

The spanking new Outback Adventures Family Fun Park and Resort located at Gangaram, East Canje Berbice has officially opened its doors to the public. The resort is a 10-minute drive from New Amsterdam and a few minutes from the Berbice River Bridge.

The $35 million project is a 23-year-old University of Guyana student’s brainchild. Since its official opening three weeks ago, Outback Adventures has become the premier hangout destination in Berbice.

Havendra Sookraj, the young entrepreneur, stated that the resort offers the public a spacious swimming pool for both adults and kids, a swim-up bar and poolside space, both indoor and outdoor dining facilities, a restaurant with the most appealing line of cuisine, spacious benabs and boat rides.

“It is one of a kind in Berbice. We decided to introduce this Fun Park in Berbice because we saw that it was a market opportunity and also because of the lack of recreational facilities in here,” he explained.

The young businessman further stated that “We wanted to create an atmosphere where persons can go and unwind.”

According to the young man, with the availability of a large plot of land owned by his parents, he began drafting several designs before approaching them with his final plan for the park. After several months, his parents decided to commence the construction works.

The Business Economics major student told <<<Inews>>> that it is just one of several plans his family has in the works that will tremendously boost tourism opportunities in Berbice. The resort currently does not offer stay-in accommodations, however, it is in the pipelines.

“Because of the nature of the project we realise that some persons would want to come and overnight so we decided that in the future we want to work on creating some sort of accommodation.”

“Contraction of the facility began in November 2017. The weather and construction material somewhat delayed the execution of the project,” he explained.

Sookraj noted that while Outback Adventures will now satisfy Berbicians, it has been built to also attract visitors from outside the ancient county.