GDF completes community civil works projects

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has handed over civil works projects completed in three communities, to the relevant regional authorities.

The projects, all Government of Guyana initiatives, were completed in collaboration with the GDF. A total of 60 troops from the GDF Engineering Corps working in three groups completed the projects.

A forty-foot light weight vehicle bridge was constructed at Catherine/Burma in Region Five. In addition to the construction of this bridge, the troops also raised the dam along a 100-foot stretch and completed a 72-foot revetment to the northern section of the dam fronting the bridge.

Completed in just over four weeks, this infrastructure was handed over to the Regional Chairman (RC), Region Five, Mr. Vickchand Ramphal. RC Ramphal said that he was happy to have the GDF involved in the work programme of the region and expressed gratitude to the GDF Engineering Corps for completing the project and delivering a functional bridge for the community. The newly-constructed bridge provides access to residents in the immediate and surrounding communities as well as access for the fishing community that operates from the nearby Abary Sluice.

At Port Mourant in Region Six, the former Information Technology building at the Port Mourant Sports Club Ground was retrofitted, over a nine-week period. It now houses a well-appointed block of rest and changing rooms to accommodate males and females. The facility was handed over to the groundsman in charge.

Also in Region Six, a light weight vehicle bridge with a 70-foot span was constructed at Lesbeholden between January 18 to February 22. Region Six Chairman, David Armogan, received the completed infrastructure and expressed thanks on behalf of the Region and the residents of the community. He also welcomed the initiative to have the GDF Engineer Corps in communities contributing their skills for the benefit of the citizens.

In handing over the facilities to stakeholder representatives, Project Engineer for the Government of Guyana, Brigadier Gary Beaton, said that, each of the projects falls within the scope of the vision of Commander-in-Chief, President Irfaan Ali to have the Guyana Defence Force become more community-oriented in its service to Guyana.

“I thank our Commander-in-Chief for his expression of confidence in the Engineering Corps and the GDF to engage these projects. We are here in keeping with his vision for the Force to be more involved in the development of communities all across Guyana. It is anticipated that various Guyanese communities will see much more of the GDF Engineer Corps, as it undertakes and completes similar projects to these,” he said.

“With bridges in particular, these are significant symbols and real entities that foster connection, cooperation and harmony by bringing people and communities together. At the sites of these three projects, we were pleased and thankful for the support of the people. Our soldiers developed real connections with the residents and this is a positive offshoot for projects such as these. It is not just about the GDF going to communities to build physical structures; more importantly, it is about the residents and the communities building bonds and experiencing the humanity of our military,” he added.

In the construction of the two bridges, the materials were provided by the regional administrations.