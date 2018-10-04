GCCI pays courtesy call on new Top Cop

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) on October 3, 2018 during a courtesy call met with Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, DSS.

Led by the President of the GCCI Deodat Indar and Junior Vice-President Timothy Tucker, Chairman of the Security & Governance Committee Gerry Gouviea Jnr, Executive Director Richard Rambarran and members of the GCCI; the team formally congratulated James on his appointment as the Commissioner of Police.

Moreover, they also discussed a broad range of areas and issues including institutional relationship strengthening between the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the GCCI, areas for collaboration between the GCCI and the GPF, matters of public security which are currently affecting private sector operations and development, among others.

The GCCI body was well-received by the Commissioner and both parties expressed optimism at this being a step in the right direction for an improved working relationship between the GCCI and the GPF.