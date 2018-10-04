Welder trailed, robbed of US$5000 by motorcycle bandits

Two bandits on a motorcycle on Wednesday attacked a welder on Princes and Chapel Streets, Georgetown and robbed him of US$5000.

Richard Shaw, 26, of Albouystown, Georgetown was driving his motorcar PHH 9410 at around 21:15h when he slowed down while proceeding east on Chapel Street to negotiate a speed bump.

In doing so, the two perpetrators rode up alongside him on a white XR motorcycle and pointed a gun in his direction.

Fearing for his life, Shaw stopped his car and was then ordered to hand over his wallet, to which he complied.

The pillion rider of the motorcycle dismounted and further commanded the victim to hand over a black plastic which was in the back seat of his car.

After being given same, they hopped back unto the motorcycle and quickly escaped south on Princes Street.

A report was made at the East La Pentience Police Station and a hunt has since been launched for the perpetrators.