GCCI launches project to boost tourism sector

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) launches a new project that will benefit the tourism & hospitality sector in Guyana. With funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CBD), this project is a collaboration with the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Tourism & Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and other stakeholders in the industry.

Under the theme ‘Strengthening Service Delivery In The Tourism And Hospitality Sector In Guyana’, the expected impact of this project is an increase in the overall competitiveness of MSMEs in the tourism sector through an improvement in the quality of service delivered in the industry.

Mr. Eusi Evelyn, the CTCS Project Liaison Officer, designed the project in keeping with planned deliverables as part of the agreement between the CDB and the GCCI. This project will see an increase in number to trained personnel working in various roles across the tourism sector and persons aspiring to enter the sector in hospitality and service delivery functions. It is also expected that access to vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities in the tourism sector will increase.

According to the Executive Director of the GCCI, Mr. Richard Rambarran, “This project will serve as a catalyst for the tourism industry. It will aid in the development of an industry which is important to Guyana’s future in the upcoming decade. The GCCI will continue to play its role in spurring private sector development and, by extension, national development.”

Ms. Carla James, the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, added that the Authority is excited to be collaborating with the GCCI and the Master Class Institute to implement this very timely project. The primary objective of the project is to develop quality, standardised curricula for the Tourism and Hospitality sector that will be delivered by institutions across the country, making it more accessible for persons to receive the training needed to enter and/or enhance the skills of the tourism workforce. Furthermore, it is expected that the curricula developed through this project will be delivered by the Hospitality Training Institute of Guyana, which is currently in its development stage. This project will allow tourism workers to formalise their training in fundamental areas in various tourism specialities which has been a challenge for them to obtain over the years. High quality curricula delivered by experts will boost the industry’s capacity and competency and this in turn will transform the country’s hospitality experience economy in a new light.

Mr. Mitra Ramkumar, the President of the Tourism & Hospitality Association (THAG), said that their organisation is excited to see this project come to fruition, since it will ultimately result in higher standards of service being delivered consistently across the Industry, ranging from 5 Star and Boutique Hotels to Community Eco-Lodges, Restaurants, Bars and other places of entertainment. He also said, “Standard curriculum will also see healthier staff relations and customer engagement, while guests and patrons will enjoy an enhanced experience and value for money. I am particularly heartened by the fact that this project will create opportunities for vulnerable and marginalized groups in society.”

Dr. Rosh Khan, head of the local consulting firm contracted by the Caribbean Development Bank for this initiative, added, “Post-Covid Guyana will require an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to resuscitate the tourism and hospitality sector in Guyana. We look forward to playing our part in creating tailored-made and culturally-appropriate curricula that will assist to revitalise the tourism industry and raise standards nationwide.”