Guyana Learning Channel launches logo design competition; $50,000 for winning entry

The Guyana Learning Channel has launched a logo design competition with the aim of rebranding the channel.

The winner will receive $50,000., the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

See details below:

Eligibility:

The contest is open to all Guyanese of all ages The contest is not open to current employees of the Guyana Learning Channel

To Enter:

Submissions are open from October 16th – October 31, 2020. All entries must be submitted electronically to [email protected]

(Email Subject: Logo Design Entry).

Please include Full name address, telephone number(s), email address, and an explanation of what the designed logo represents.

The limit on attachment sizes for our email is 5 MB. If submissions exceed this size, even after compression, please send the images individually and note clearly in your emails that you are doing so. The logo should be sent as a JPEG or PNG and be no smaller than 1000 x 1000 pixels.

Prize:

The winning entry will be selected by a panel selected by the Guyana Learning Channel The winning logo will be rewarded GYD $50,000.00

We look forward to your awesome work.