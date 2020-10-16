Guyana Learning Channel launches logo design competition; $50,000 for winning entry

The Guyana Learning Channel has launched a logo design competition with the aim of rebranding the channel.

The winner will receive $50,000., the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

See details below:

Eligibility:

  1. The contest is open to all Guyanese of all ages
  2. The contest is not open to current employees of the Guyana Learning Channel

To Enter:

  1. Submissions are open from October 16th – October 31, 2020.
  2. All entries must be submitted electronically to [email protected]

(Email Subject: Logo Design Entry).

Please include Full name address, telephone number(s), email address, and an explanation of what the designed logo represents.

  1. The limit on attachment sizes for our email is 5 MB. If submissions exceed this size, even after compression, please send the images individually and note clearly in your emails that you are doing so.
  2. The logo should be sent as a JPEG or PNG and be no smaller than 1000 x 1000 pixels.

Prize:

  1. The winning entry will be selected by a panel selected by the Guyana Learning Channel
  2. The winning logo will be rewarded GYD $50,000.00

We look forward to your awesome work.

 

 

 

 

