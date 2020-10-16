Guyana Learning Channel launches logo design competition; $50,000 for winning entry

The Guyana Learning Channel has launched a logo design competition with the aim of rebranding the channel.
The winner will receive $50,000., the Ministry of Education said on Friday.
See details below:
Eligibility:
- The contest is open to all Guyanese of all ages
- The contest is not open to current employees of the Guyana Learning Channel
To Enter:
- Submissions are open from October 16th – October 31, 2020.
- All entries must be submitted electronically to [email protected]
(Email Subject: Logo Design Entry).
Please include Full name address, telephone number(s), email address, and an explanation of what the designed logo represents.
- The limit on attachment sizes for our email is 5 MB. If submissions exceed this size, even after compression, please send the images individually and note clearly in your emails that you are doing so.
- The logo should be sent as a JPEG or PNG and be no smaller than 1000 x 1000 pixels.
Prize:
- The winning entry will be selected by a panel selected by the Guyana Learning Channel
- The winning logo will be rewarded GYD $50,000.00
We look forward to your awesome work.