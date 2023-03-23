GCAA Director General gets int’l aviation award

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Lt. Col. Egbert Field has received the prestigious Katerina & George Iatrou” Lifetime Achievement Award, during the 2023 Air Transport Symposium and Awards ceremony in Canada.

This award is reflection of Field’s outstanding work throughout his 52-year career in the industry.

Field, in accepting the award, said: ”Believe in yourself that no matter your circumstances of birth or life, you were born to win. However to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win”.

“I am certainly happy for this international recognition of his contribution to the development of the aviation sector,” expressed Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill.

“This award is deserving and I congratulate DG Field, the staff of the GCAA and his family, who continue to work and support him and by extension, the Ministry of Public Works and the Government of Guyana.”

This annual award is bestowed to organisations, companies and leaders of the air transport industry.

“And so when one of us is acknowledged, we celebrate because it’s a recognition and win for all of us, for the miles we pass and heights we reach together,” Edghill said.

“So as we continue to work together to advance Guyana’s aviation sector, I am cognizant of the knowledge and experience of stalwarts like Mr. Field, and only hope and implore our younger folks to align themselves and take pattern, and get as much knowledge as you possibly can from these learned and outstanding members of our society.”

