Grandson confesses to dumping pensioner’s body but says her death was an accident

The 27-year-old grandson who was arrested in connection with the murder of his 88-year-old grandmother has confessed to wrapping the woman’s body in a sheet and dumping it in some bushes across the street, but he is claiming that her death was an accident.

The unemployed grandson told investigators that his now dead grandmother, Patricia Bovell, would often accuse him of stealing her things and that he made several complaints to other relatives who told him that she is old and that he should not take her on.

The grandson recalled that on the morning on Sunday, March 19, at around 04:00hrs, he was at the bottom flat of their shared Russel Street, Georgetown house where he heard a sound coming from the upper flat, where the elderly woman was.

The grandson said he went to enquire and his grandmother started to shout for murder and thief. The man said he entered the building and began to check around but did not see anything unusual.

He noted that at the time, his grandmother was naked and was sitting on the floor. He said as he was about to leave the building and was passing his grandmother, his left foot accidentally hit her head and she fell on a rug, hitting her head.

He went on to state that his grandmother went motionless and was not responding. The man said he became afraid and as such, wrapped the woman’s body in a sheet. He then took her down the stairs and rested her on an old fridge.

He checked around and when he observed that no one was around the area, he took his grandmother, still wrapped in the sheet, across the street and placed her among a pile of garbage.

The woman’s body was discovered on Wednesday morning, after relatives did not hear from her. The grandson was arrested. Some relatives told this newscast that the grandson was often abusive towards the elderly woman but the woman refused to put him out on the streets since he is her now deceased daughter’s son.

The mother had three children but only one remains alive and is residing overseas.

