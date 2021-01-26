France supports Guyana’s position on border controversy with Venezuela

The French Government, through its Ambassador to Guyana, has signalled its support for the position taken by Guyana in its border controversy with Venezuela.

That position was disclosed during a meeting with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and the non-resident French Ambassador Antoine Joly.

Nandall, in a statement after the meeting, related that among the issues discussed was the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy case which is before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Ambassador Joly indicated that his country will be issuing a statement supporting Guyana and the responsible position the Government of Guyana has taken in dealing with the latest act of aggression by Venezuelan authorities. The Ambassador condemned the use of force by that country including their latest incursion into Guyana’s territorial waters and arrest and detention of two fishing vessels with Guyanese fisherman,” the statement read.

The Ambassador said that he recognised the support Guyana has received from the Caribbean Community Community (CARICOM) and the global community and commits to lend a voice to the same.

The two officials also discussed the need for mutual, enhanced legal assistance on criminal matters and continuous cooperation in the criminal justice sector because of the large number of Guyanese who are in the French Guiana prison system.

Moreover, the Ambassador raised with the Attorney General, the large number of Haitians who are using Guyana as a transshipment point en route to French Guiana, describing it as a growing problem which must be addressed.