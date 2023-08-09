Four injured in Sophia shooting incident

The Guyana Police Force is investigating a shooting incident on Tuesday night at B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, during which four persons sustained gunshot wounds.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 21:30h at the ‘B’ Field Access Road, Sophia.

Injured are: Abdool Joshua Kamal, a 32-year-old Welder of ‘A’ Field Sophia, who received one gunshot wound to his left shoulder; Shellon Collins, a 23-year-old Shopkeeper of ‘B’ Field Sophia, who received one gunshot wound to the left side face; Omale Dick, a 27-year-old Labourer of Lodge Housing Scheme, who received three gunshot wounds (two to the Abdomen and one to his left thigh); and Quincy Hoyte, a 33-year-old Labourer of ‘B’ Field Sophia, received one gunshot wound to his lower back.

According to the police, the victims were all part of a crowd gathered around two men fighting on the access road.

Police are looking for the suspect, who reportedly walked up to the crowd and fired randomly, causing everyone to scatter and run for cover.

Investigators said they have a description of the suspect, who was at the time wearing a grey hoodie, red and black pants, about 6 feet in height and dark in complexion, and armed with a handgun.

Based on police reports, Shellon Collins and another female, 34-year-old Felicia Thom of ‘B’ Field Sophia, had a misunderstanding earlier in the day where Collins claimed that Felicia Thom ‘pelted’ her shop.

Both women later told their respective reputed husbands what had happened between them.

As such, Tuesday night Collins’ reputed husband, Dion Morris, a 24-year-old Labourer, confronted Felicia Thom’s reputed husband, Malcolm Hutson, a 38-year-old minibus driver, on the ‘B’ Field Access Road.

The two men began to fight when a large crowd gathered, which included the four victims.

At this point, the suspect approached the crowd and discharged several rounds at persons who had gathered around the two men fighting. After the shooting, the suspect ran away in a northern direction. Checks are currently being made for the suspect.

Those who received gunshot wounds were picked up and taken to the GPHC, where doctors saw and examined them. Joshua Kamal was treated and sent away, while the other victims were all admitted to the hospital.

Eight 9mm spent shells were found at the scene.

Further investigations are in progress.

