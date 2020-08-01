Foundations of society, economy were firmly laid by African ancestors – PPP/C

See full Emancipation Day message from People’s Progressive Party/Civic below:

This year marks the 186th anniversary of the formal abolition of slavery in British colonies and the Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to salute our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters across the country and in the Diaspora on the occasion of Emancipation Day 2020.

This anniversary provides yet another opportune moment to reflect on the sacrifices made by our African ancestors who were brought to these shores in chains and against their will.

Stripped of their humanity and dignity and forced to toil long hours, to say that our African ancestors suffered at the hands of the sugar planters would be a gross understatement. During that genocidal period, many were tortured and brutally killed for standing up for their rights. In the long march to freedom, many battles were fought, including the Berbice Slave rebellion led by our National Hero, Cuffy.

In the end, the resilient spirit of resistance, demonstrated by our African ancestors, prevailed and freedom was attained in August 1838.

Their unwavering courage while experiencing the cruelties of slavery, not only led to their freedom but remains a beacon of hope for freedom-loving people in Guyana and around the world.

Freed and successful in forging a society, having purchased a number of villages, there were attempts by the sugar planters to sabotage the slaves’ newly won freedom. However, their determination for success and peace resulted in their triumph once again.

Our African ancestors and their descendants have and continue to make invaluable contributions to the development of Guyana. The foundations of our society and economy were firmly laid by them through hard work and commitment to their homeland.

We recognize that due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the traditionally rich cultural expositions held throughout our country to celebrate Emancipation Day will be curtailed. While unavoidable, the spirit of what this occasion symbolizes cannot be subdued.

The PPP remains proud of the fact that it remains the largest multi-ethnic political party and will continue to welcome all Guyanese into its ranks from all races and ethnicities – who, like our fore-parents, share our vision of a society grounded on justice and the principle of racial equality, and one where governance caters for each and every citizen regardless of race, colour or creed.

Once again, Happy Emancipation Day greetings to all Guyanese, in particular our Afro-Guyanese brothers and sisters.