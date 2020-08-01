Guyana has recorded another 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country up to 430.

This was revealed in the Public Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard today.

There are now 228 active cases in the country, of which 225 are in institutional isolation while the other three are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

A total of 38 persons are currently in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, both the COVID-19 death toll and the number of recovered cases remains the same at 20 and 185, respectively.

To date, a total of 4,801 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana of which 4,371 are negative.