Former radio show host charged with rape

Nikosi Bruce, a former radio show host, was today released on $150,000 bail after he was charged with rape.

Bruce, popularly known as “Feteing King”, of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The hearing was conducted in-camera; the details surrounding the charge have not been released.

The case has been adjourned and will come up again at a later date.

--- ---