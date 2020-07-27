Former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur passes away

Former Prime Minister of Barbados Owen Arthur has passed away at the age of 70.

Arthur died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 12:26 a.m. on Monday morning. He was hospitalised last week with heart complication.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has since expressed condolences on his passing.

The party, in a statement, said it is deeply saddened by his passing, noting that “our region has lost an eminent elder Statesman and a champion for equal rights and democracy.”

Arthur recently headed the Commonwealth Observer Mission to Guyana’s General and Regional Elections. The PPP said Guyanese will forever remember Arthur’s defense of their right to choose their leaders democratically.

The PPP joins the people of Guyana, Barbados, and the wider world in extending our sincerest condolences to Owen Arthur’s wife Julie, daughters Sabrina and Leah, and extended family.