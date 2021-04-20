Foreigner says he wanted to “relax” after being charged for attending nightclub in breach of Covid curfew

A citizen of the United States of America, who is on vacation in Guyana, was on Monday hauled before the court after he was found imbibing at a bar in breach of the country’s Covid-19 Emergency Measures.

Lorenzo Sampson, 32, of 114 Drive, New York along with two Guyanese appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court where the charges were read to them.

The Guyanese are 25-year-old Junior Bollers of Third Street, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and 25-year-old Winston Campbell of Friendship, EBD.

The men were reportedly at the Rio Nightclub located at Forshaw Street, Alberttown on April 11, in breach of the Covid-19 curfew.

All three of the violators entered a guilty plea. Following their plea, the Chief Magistrate asked the trio to provide explanations for their behaviours.

In response, Campbell told the court that he had nothing to say, while Bollers admitted that he went to the club to work as a selector.

Meanwhile, Sampson told the court that it was his second day in the country and he was unaware of the national curfew. He added that he had just gone out to “relax”.

The men were each fined $16,350 with an alternative of three months’ imprisonment.