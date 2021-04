There are 71 new cases of the virus in the country, with a total of 11,972 positive cases recorded to date.

According to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard, 13 persons are in the ICU while 73 are in institutional isolation, 1315 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 10,297 persons have recovered.

Today, two more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, raising the death toll to 273.