FITUG condemns attack on Presidential residence

See full statement from the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG):

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) like many Guyanese was horrified to learn of the attack earlier today (December 15, 2022) on the official residence of His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The FITUG was gladdened to learn that the President and his family were safe and we are wishing a full and speedy recovery to the officer who was injured during the melee.

We are also must recognize the bravery and heroism of the security detail which sprung into action to ensure that the situation was quickly brought under control. It is a testimony to the training and skills of our men and women in uniform.

The FITUG like many Guyanese wonders what could be the motivations for the attack. We do trust it is an isolated incident and not connected to any larger plot. At this time, we join with all Guyanese in praying for peace and tranquility for all citizens.