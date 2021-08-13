Fishermen injured after gas bottle explodes onboard vessel

Two fishermen have been injured following the explosion of a gas bottle onboard a vessel which was in the Mahaica River, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

They have been identified as 42-year-old Phillip Edmonds and 29-year-old Derrick Balmickery.

Police said the explosion occurred at around 16:45hrs on Thursday.

According to the police report, a crew member decided to cook and upon lighting the gas stove, the gas bottle exploded, causing the cabin to catch fire.

As a result of the flames, the two fishermen received minor burns about their bodies.

They were escorted to the Mahaicony Hospital where Edmonds was treated and sent away while Balmickery was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.