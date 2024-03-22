Fishermen arrested for desecrating tomb, beheading corpse at Rosignol cemetery

The police have arrested two men in connection with the desecration of a tomb belonging to 52-year-old Muneshwar Jawahir between March 17 and 19 at Murphy Dam Cemetery, Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

In custody are Khalil Madramootoo, also known as ‘Prito’ and Lindon Davis, also known as ‘Mama G’ both of McKenzie Street, Murphy Dam, Rosignol Village.

Initially, Madramootoo was arrested and upon interrogation, he admitted to being a part of the desecration of the tomb and corpse of Jawahir.

Further, Madramootoo claimed that Davis was the one who broke into the tomb, and together they removed about $28,000 from the casket. However, Davis has since denied any involvement in the incident.

They remain in custody as the Police continue to investigate the incident. Jawahir was laid to rest at the Murphy Dam cemetery on February 9, 2024.

