First Smart classroom commissioned in Region 10

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Friday commissioned a smart classroom at the Christianburg Secondary School.

This is the first of its kind in the Upper Demerara- Berbice region (Region Ten).

During brief remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that the smart classroom will allow

for technology-infused learning. She noted that it will not only enhance the way teachers

deliver lessons but also, the way students learn.

The commissioning of another smart classroom is in keeping with the Ministry’s vision

of incorporating technology to transform the education sector.

The Education Minister urged students to utilize the opportunities presented and to examine the avenues to make meaningful contributions to society.

Headmistress of Christianburg Secondary School, Ms Shellanne Craigwell noted that the

commissioning of the new facility is evidence of the transformation of the education

sector. She said that it will enhance the school's capabilities.

The smart classroom at Christianburg Secondary School is fully equipped with an

interactive board and audio system with smart cameras and a wireless television for

remote access.