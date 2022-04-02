66 new detectives graduate from CID Induction Course

The Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) throughout the 12 Regional Police Divisions is soon expected to be strengthened as 66 ranks, on Friday, successfully completed the CID Induction Course.
A small graduation ceremony was held at the Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, where the participants were presented with certificates.
Present at the ceremony were Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum; Officer-in-Charge of the Narcotics Branch, Superintendent Karl Wilson; Force Training Officer, Superintendent Keithon King, and Officer-in-Charge of the Major Crimes Unit, Assistant Superintendent Mitchell Ceasar.
The course started on February 14, 2022, and lasted for a period of seven weeks during which the participants were exposed to 52 core topics critical to conducting criminal investigations, which were conducted by members of the Force as well as external personnel.
Some of the topics and areas that the participants were trained in are: Homicide Investigations, Integrity and Ethics in Law Enforcement, Drug identification/Investigation, Money Laundering Investigation, Cyber Crimes Investigation, Sexual Offences, Robberies, Missing Persons Investigation, Profiling of Prisoners, and Handwriting Examination.
The ranks who participated in the course were drawn from the various Divisions and departments and are expected to return to their respective stations where they will be able to dispense their knowledge gained in the various areas, not only to solve but to prevent and detect crimes also. [Guyana Police Force]