Fire razes Corentyne home, 4 homeless

A fire suspected to be electrical in origin has completed gutted a dwelling house at No. 57 Village, Corentyne Berbice earlier today. The house was occupied by four persons including two minors.

Based on reports received, the fire started in the upper flat of the two storey wooden and concrete building at about 11:00h. At the time, Marcia Courtland and her daughter were at home.

They were reportedly attending to GWI meter reader in the yard when the woman saw smoke in the upper flat of the house.

By the time she rushed to the upper flat, it was already engulfed in flames. This online public understands that the house has been experience some issues with the electricity connection.

With the help of public spirited citizens, she was able to salvage some household items.