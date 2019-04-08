Speeding car crashes into DeKendren home

A DeKendren, West Coast Demerara (WCD) family is left traumatized after a car slammed into their home in the wee hours of Monday.

The accident reported occurred at about 1:00h. Based on reports received, the driver of the motorcar lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the perimeter fence after which he slammed into the verandah of the house. Reports are that he tried to swerve out of the path of a pedestrian.

After the accident, the young driver went to the Leonora Cottage Hospital to seek medical attention.

Moments later, the young man’s father showed up at the scene and started to negotiate with the owners of the house.

At the time of the accident, the owners, Thelma and Rupert Greenidge were at home with their granddaughter and great grandson.

No one received any injuries.