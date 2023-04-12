Fire destroys Sheriff Street eatery

A fire suspected to be electrical in origin last evening destroyed Mario’s Juice Bar, located on Sheriff Street, Georgetown.

The Fire Service says it was alerted to the disaster at around 23:13hrs and as such, water tenders from the Central and Campbellville fire stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

The structure involved was a one-flat, concrete building. As a result of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed.

The purported cause of the fire is the overheating of a faulty industrial chiller, which ignited and spread to the entire building.

