Fire destroys Princes Street home

A fire suspected to be electrical in origin has completely destroyed the upper flat of a two-storey wooden and concrete building at Princes Street, Georgetown on Thursday.

According to the caretaker of the home, hundreds of thousands of dollars in valuables went up in flames.

The fire occurred at Lot 61 Princess Street, Georgetown just after 15:00h.

When Inews visited the home today, the occupant of the upper flat of the building Mark Williams, said the owners of the property reside overseas. Another person also lives at the house.

“I was at work at the time when I receive the message. My daughter who doesn’t live not too far, said she saw there were movements, and when she look up the road she saw the fire, and she run down the road because she know I live here”.

“She immediately gave me a call, at work, and I had to try and get off from the job to get here”, he said.

Williams added that by the time he arrived at the location, the fire was already put out by firefighters.

Based on the investigation, the fire might have started due to the constant power outages on Thursday.

“The fire started from the fridge that was the only thing that was on. There was also a problem with the GPL current at the said day whereby the lights were off almost all day… I leave just after 12 to run on the road because I had to go to work for three. I came in back just about two, and the lights were on, so I plugged back on the fridge, and I get out at 2:30”.

“From my daughter and other sources, the lights did come off again and came on back…that was when all these problems came. There are other people in this same street and area that had problems whereby they find their fridge was smoking, my neighbour said her microwave burn, another person fan burn…”, he explained.

As a result of the fire, he has suffered lots of losses and is unaware of whether the property was insured.

The house was recently constructed and Williams is waiting to hear from GPL on the way forward.