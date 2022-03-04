Supervisor at tax consultancy firm accused of stealing $3M in NIS/PAYE payments

…released on $200,000 bail

Charged with embezzling over $3 million in National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) payments, a supervisor at Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, was on Friday, released on $200,000 bail.

Solana Wills, 31, appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where she was slapped with six charges.

Particulars of the six charges alleged that Wills between August 1 and December 20, 2021, at Durban Street, Georgetown, while being a Clerk or Servant of Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, fraudulently embezzled $3,134,290, in cash, received or taken into possession by her for or on account of her employer.

Wills pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Her next court date is on April 8, 2022.

The Police prosecutor related that besides receiving funds from clients on behalf of the company, Wills was also tasked with ensuring that clients pay their employees National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

Between the periods mentioned in the charge, the company’s clients handed over monies to Wills to pay their employees NIS and PAYE. The woman, however, allegedly stole the monies. A report was filed against her with the Police, and following investigations, she was arrested and charged.