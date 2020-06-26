Fire destroys ND&S furniture store

The ND&S Furniture Store and Factory was on Thursday evening destroyed by fire.

Reports indicate that the fire start at around 22:45hrs and ripped through the building, located at La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The proprietor of the establishment, Parasram Mahadeo, stated that he was asleep when a neighbour alerted him about the fire.

He stated that he only got to saved a few documents before the buildings went up in flames.

Fire tenders were able to contain the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings. The businessman stated that it is too early to pronounce on his losses.

This is not the fire time the building was gutted by fire. Last year February, the same building was reduced to debris after a fire of unknown origin ripped through the two-storey structure.