Fire destroys East Canje home

A fire of unknown origin last evening destroyed a house located at Canefield, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

With the two-storey wooden structure completely destroyed, a lone taxi driver is now homeless.

He has been identified as Phoenix Wilson, 29, who was not home at the time of the blaze.

The man was reportedly at a wash bay when a friend called to inform him that his house on engulfed in flames.

An investigation has been launched by the Fire Service. However, at this point, arson is suspected.

