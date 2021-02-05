Fire Chief Marlon Gentle retires after 36 years of service

After 36 years of service, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle has retired.

This is according to a statement released from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The statement noted that Minister Robeson Benn and Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Tussaint Jr. Thomas, on Wednesday said farewell to the Gentle DSM, who served the

Guyana Fire Service for the past 36 years.

At a simple farewell ceremony held at the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Headquarters,

Minister Benn thanked Gentle for his dedicated service to Guyana, and for

leaving the GFS with an overall improved outlook, inclusive of better systems, more

assets, and better services, from what he inherited.

Mr. Gentle in his outgoing remarks, challenged the firefighters to do better than he did,

to be their brothers and sisters keeper, and to listen to each other.

He also charged the officers to support the new leadership of the GFS and to remember the requisite and prerequisite of discipline which is “Obedience to your Superiors and Consideration for your Subordinates”.

Mr. Gentle further expressed his gratitude to Minister Benn. He recalled the many occasions that Minister Benn, during his tenure as Minister of Public Works, assisted him in his work as a firefighter. These occasions were, during the 2005 floods, the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital fire, and other fires on Regent Street Georgetown.

Mr. Marlon Gentle DSM in the presence of Minister Benn and Permanent Secretary Ms. Thomas, handed over the ceremonial colors to Mr. Kalamadeen Edoo who now has responsibility for the noble office of Chief Fire Officer.